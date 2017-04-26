Dog coaxed from under car in Chapel St Leonards needs name

A dog that was too scared to come out from under car in Chapel St Leonards for a week now needs a name so it can be rehomed.

It took East Lindsey District Council dog warden Sue Garland five days to gain the trust of the blue brindle Staffordshire Bull Terrier and coax it out.

However, the dog isn’t microchipped and, therefore, doesn’t have a name.

A spokesman for ELDC said: “If you can send us your suggestions, we will pass these onto the kennels where she is waiting to be rehomed.”

If you are able to give this female dog a loving new home, call 01507 601111, quoting ref: EHDS/03072/17

