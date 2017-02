Emergency repairs are being made to a collapsed sewer in Skegness.

Anglian Water engineers are at the junction of Burgh Road and Roman Bank in Skegness.

To allow the works to be carried out safely, the A158 Burgh Road has been closed to eastbound traffic, with motorists travelling towards Roman Bank being diverted via Lincoln Road. Westbound traffic is unaffected.

At this stage, it is not known how long the closure will be in place.