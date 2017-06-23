District Council says sorry for getting it wrong at The Wong in Horncastle

East Lindsey District Council has said sorry after re-introducing parking charges at The Wong in Horncastle by mistake.

Angry motorists contacted the News to say a payment machine was in operation, alongside what appeared to be a newly fitted information board, explaining that only the first two hours parking was free.

Parking charges incorrectly displayed on the Wong

To park all day at the site was £2.

Businessman Paul Scott said: “People are being told they have to pay £2 to park at The Wong.

Surely, this is wrong. It should be free.”

Mr Scott said many people who regularly parked at The Wong/Cattle Market were now using side-streets.

Local resident Emma Davies said people were parking outside her house again.

She said: “When the charges were scrapped, the parking ended.

“I got home the other day and could hardly get in my drive.

“What the heck is going on?”

A spokesman for ELDC said the car park was free to use and the mistake had come about as part of a district wider programme of changes in parking police.

The spokesman said: “The Wong Car Park remains free to use all day.

“Please accept our apologies. This was an error in rolling out the new car parking arrangements across the district.

“We are in the process of correcting the issue at this particular location.”

The News visited the car park today and the parking machine was covered by plastic sheeting stating ‘not in use’.

However, the information board indicating a £2 payment was due for all-day parking was still there.