Firefighters were called to a home in Skegness where a discarded cigarette started a fire in some household waste.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue‏ were alerted at 2.26pm yesterday and a crew from Skegness was sent to Alexandra Road.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the household waste on fire off Alexandra Road, Skegness.

A tweet by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the cause was a discarded cigarette.