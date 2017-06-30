Did you see man who approached two-year-old in Chapel St Leonards?

Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses after a suspicious incident in Chapel St Leonards where it is alleged a two-year-old was approached by a man driving a Landrover.

The alleged incident took place in Trunch Lane on Monday, June 12, between 4.15pm and 5pm.

A woman was walking along the lane with her two children and a pushchair when the male driver of a dark coloured Landrover is alleged to have approached one of her children,

DC Calley Murray has today issued a description of the man in the hope it might help to jog memories.

The man is described as white, aged in his 50’s, 5ft 8ins tall and of thin build. He has shoulder length, curly, “mucky” blond hair and is described as having a crooked nose.

Police would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry. If you can help call the non-emergency number on 101, quoting incident number 366 of 12 June or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency always call 999