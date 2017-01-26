Diary Dates for the Skegness area

TODAY (THURSDAY)
Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.
Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.
Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.
Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.
Skegness Camera Club meets at North Shore Hotel on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7pm.
FRIDAY
Jazz Night and Easy Listening, Theatre Bar, Spilsby Theatre.
Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month,
The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until 12 noon. Tea, coffee and social events
Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy
New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.
Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.
Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.
SATURDAY
Wainfleet Theatre Club present their pantomime Snow White at the Coronation Hall, in Wainfleet. 2.30pm and 7.30pm,
The Projects in Concert, Spilsby Theatre, 7.30pm
Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.
MONDAY
Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm
Palms Tai chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4 Come and enjoy
TUESDAY
Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.
Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.