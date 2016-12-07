Diary dates for Skegness area from December 7

WEDNESDAY

Rotary Christmas Carol Concert, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7:00pm

Free screenings for Type 2 Diabetes, Storeshouse, North Parade, Skegness.

THURSDAY

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Lights switch-on at Beeston Lodge Hotel, Drummond Road, Skegness, with Duncan Norvelle, 7pm

Seathorne School Christmas Fayre, after school. Stall include pop-up stall from Marks & Spencer

Palms Tai chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. From 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Skegness Christmas Market, Variety of different stalls filling Lumley Road. There is plenty of entertainment for the kids too. Fresh mulled wine and peas provided by the Skegness Carnival Committee and a true festive atmosphere.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4 Just come and enjoy

TUESDAY

Carols by Candlelight - Burgh Methodist Church, 7pm. Items by Burgh School Choir and local soloists. All proceeds for Action for Children.

Everyone welcome.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.

* If you have any events you would like included in the guide, email chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk