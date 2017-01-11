Diary dates for Skegness area for week beginning January 11

TODAY (wEDNESDAY)

Skegness Town Council, Skegness Town Hall, 7pm.

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. Meets every Wednesday, 10am until 12noon

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm every Wednesday. £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

THURSDAY

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

Skegness Camera Club meets at North Shore Hotel on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7pm.

FRIDAY

Palms Tai chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. From 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.

SUNDAY

Acoustic Jam and cake, Spilsby Theatre, from 2.30pm.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4 Just come and enjoy

TUESDAY

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.

* If you have any events you would like included in the guide, email chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk