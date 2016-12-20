Diary dates for Christmas week in Skegness

TOMORROW (THURSDAY)

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Learn to dance the dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence dancing, Latin American, jive, or rock ‘n’ roll, County Hotel, Skegness, 07947 843186,

FRIDAY

Rat Pack Tribute Night, Grosvenor House Hotel ballroom in Skegness. (Ticket Event); Rockin’ E in Jubilee Bar, 8.30pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Johnny Lodge, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 8:30pm

CHRISTMAS DAY

Free ballroom dancing, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. Due to the success of the seniors free meals, and at their request, the hotel is pleased to offer free sequence and ballroom dancing on Christmas Day morning from 11am to 1pm in the Imperial Ballroom. If you are a dancer (with or without partner) go along for free dance and refreshments.

Another annual free Christmas Day dance Christmas day dance has now moved after 35 years from the Embassy Centre to the Pensioners Hall in Grantham Drive. With live music from 11am to 1pm.

Marty Wilson, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 6pm

BOXING DAY

Peter Pan, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 2pm.

Them 2 Ladz, Jubilee Bar, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 8.30pm.

TUESDAY

Peter Pan, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 2pm

Christmas Karaoke, Grosvenor House Hotel. Dress to impress in Christmas jumpers.

