Device records the resort’s sunshine

A Met Office weather recorder has been installed at the Hlidreds in Skegness to capture how many hours of sunshine the resort gets.

The Campbell-Stokes Sunshine Recorder has been fitted to the roof of the shopping centre where assisted by staff member Brian Porter who has been taking daily weather readings for the past 35 years,

Brian has been monitoring weather patterns as part of the voluntry climate observing network to help the Met Office predict forecasts more accurately and to collate data for the National Meteorological Archive. The records for Skegness date back to 1881,

Centre manager Steve Andrews said: “It is great that the Hildreds is playing its part in providing weather records for Skegness with the newly-installed Sunshine Recorder – it will be fascinating to see just how much summer sun we are fortunate enough to get in this part of the country!”

The device, invented by John Francis Campbell in 1853 and modified by Sir George Gabriel Stokes in 1879, measures the amount and intensity of sunshine.

It consists of a glass sphere which focusses heat from the sun’s rays to a single spot on a piece of calibrated recording paper, resulting in a burn.

As the earth rotates and the sun changes position in the sky throughout the day, burn marks trace a path across the paper.

The intensity of these marks gives expert readers a precise record of how hot the sun is during that day.