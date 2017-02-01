Developers securing contractor for Premier Inn in Skegness

Developers behind plans for an 80-bed Premier Inn in Skegness say they are currently securing a contractor for the project on Pier Field.

A spokesman said: “KCS Developments are in the process of securing a contractor for the build and are keen to start work on site as soon as possible.”

East Lindsey councillors gave the project the green light in September. T

The plan includes a new leisure development on the site consisting of an 80-bedroom Premier Inn hotel, Brewers Fayre restaurant and drive-thru KFC restaurant. On-site car parking and landscaped areas are proposed as part of the plans.

It is expected there will be 76 new jobs recruited locally and all three businesses will offer staff training and development programmes.

