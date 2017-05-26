Delay in works on Gilbraltor pathway in Skegness

Surfacing works scheduled for the recently constructed Skegness to Gilbraltor Point pathway has been delayed due to poor weather forecasts.

Work was supposed to commence on Tuesday, May 17, but the two day works will now end on Wednesday, May 31, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

The footpath and cycleway will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians for the duration of the works.

Work on the second phase of the Gilbraltor Point pathway, expected to be completed at the end of May, will be unaffected by the resurfacing of phase one.