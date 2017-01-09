Death of man found near Alford ‘unexplained’

Police are investigating the ‘unexplained’ death of a man found by the roadside near Alford.

The body of the 23-year-old local man was found by a member of the public on the A1104 on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to Miles Cross Hill, Ulceby, at 5.05am.

The road was closed until around 3pm as Lincolnshire Police began their investigations.

Next of kin have been informed but police say until a post mortem has taken place they are unable to make further comment.

PS Dave Mitchell, the investigation officer, said: “This is a very sad and serious incident.

I appeal for anyone who was travelling along the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill or in the locality including the road to and from Alford between 4.15 am and 5.30 am to get in touch.

“We will be tracing anyone that was in the area, driving, or walking, please call on the 101 number.

“I cannot stress enough that anyone who can help with our enquiries or has information should call.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 54 of 7 January 2017