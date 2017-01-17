Dealer caught after car he was passenger in was stopped by police

A rear seat car passenger had a stash of cannabis on him when police stopped the vehicle, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Mark Davies-Todd was a rear seat passenger in the car which attracted the attention of police because it was travelling slowly.

Mark Knowles, prosecuting, said officers stopped the vehicle on the A158 at Sausthorpe near Spilsby.

Mr Knowles told the court: “This defendant was a rear seat passenger. He had a rucksack with him. Ten small deals of cannabis bush and a small amount of loose cannabis were found.”

A total of 18.7gs of cannabis worth £255 was recovered by officers.

A message was also found on Davies-Todd’s mobile phone indicating he had offered to supply ecstasy.

Mr Knowles said “When the defendant was interviewed he initially made no comment.

“But when he was interviewed later he accepted that for a four week period he had been dealing cannabis to fund his own habit. He said he had lost his job and had to cover his outgoings.”

Mark Davies-Todd,22 , of Ashlin Lane, Dunholme, near Lincoln admitted charges of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and offering to supply ecstasy. He was given an 18 month jail sentence suspended for two years with 100 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days.

Karen Walton, in mitigation, said that Davies-Todd, who had no previous convictions, had been given an indication at an earlier hearing that he would not receive an immediate custodial sentence and urged any custody should be suspended.