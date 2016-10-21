Daughter braves the shave to support mum following stroke

When Caroline Sherwood’s mum Pat was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the start of this year it was a sudden shock to the whole family.

Up until January there had been no sign that anything was wrong - until she suffered a suspected stroke at her home in Ingoldmells. However, but a stroke was quickly ruled out by the medical staff at Pilgrim.

Pat Kerridge, 68, described the stroke as ‘a pop in her head’ and tests showed she had a grade 4 brain tumour termed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

When surgeons operated on the tumour, what they were able to safely remove was the size of a plum from the left side of her brain.

Pat gave consent for the team at the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham to retain both the part of the tumour that was removed and blood tests to help with research into the rare condition.

To show solidarity with her mum and to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support that has been helping the family, daughter Caroline (42) decided to take part in the charity’s Brave the Shave.

She has already raised £1,871 for Macmillan and her employers at Butlin’s have pledged to top that up to £2,000.

Caroline, who lives in Skegness, said: “Mum was at home with my dad (Dave) when she had the stroke. She could not remember what had happened, except for experiencing what she said was a ‘pop’ in her head.

“She has been undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy and is currently having a break from the chemo before she starts cycle 6 of the treatment.

“When she was diagnosed the doctors acted on it quickly and they operated at the Queen’s Medical Centre within two weeks of diagnosis.”

Caroline had her long, dark hair chopped and head shaved by her hairdresser Kim at the town’s Hair Razors salon. Her brother Vince, who lives in Sheffield, also shaved his head for the charity.

Pat said: “It is great what they have done. I am really proud of both my son and daughter.”

Brain tumours can affect people of any age, including children, although they tend to be more common in older adults.

Caroline said the family have received so much support and care since her mum’s diagnosis.

She said: “Julie Coventry, mum’s specialist nurse based at Lincoln County Hospital, is an absolute angel, and also her consultant (Dr Papakostidi) who has been seeing mum at Boston.

“We’d like to mention as well the surgeon (Mr Smith) and his team at QMC, plus Ruth and all the volunteers who run the monthly coffee afternoons at The Ship in Ingoldmells.”

To add to the donations visit: https://bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/caroline-sherwood/