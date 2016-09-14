Dates for your diary in the Skegness area, starting September 14

TODAY (WEDNESDAY)

Community Cinema presents The Lost Boys, Spilsby Theatre, 8pm. Call 01790 752936 to reserve seat.

THURSDAY

Chinese State Circus: Dynasty, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall, 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Chicago Blues Brothers: Jailbreak Tour, Embassy Theare, Skegness, 7.30pm

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening from 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.

SATURDAY

Halfway to Paradise - The Billy Fury Story, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Sequence Dancing with Theresa & Byron Broome Entry, £6.75 inc Buffet, Imperial Ballroom, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7.30pm.

SUNDAY

Skegness Classic Wheels Vehicle Show, Skegness Water Leisure Park. As well as a ride selection of cars, lorries and motobikes, Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway will also be running a passenger service along a mile-long track. There will also be pleasure flights from Skegness Aerodrome.

Last Night of The Proms, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Craft fair, Tower Gardens, Skegness, 10am to 4pm.

MONDAY

Spilsby Panto Auditions, Spilsby Methodist Chapel. For further details please call 01790 754486.

Skegness Swimming Club sessions start, Embassy Pool, 6pm

TUESDAY

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm. Dancing Queen ‘The Concert’, The Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

