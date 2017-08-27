Date set for charity ‘Full Monty’ in Skegness

A date has been set for a ‘Full Monty’ style show to raise money for a cancer charity.

Six brave local men will get their kit off at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness on Saturday, November 4 for Cancer Research.

The men - Chris Childerley, Steve Cooky, Matt Carvell. Mick Malpass. Josh Cochane and Ade Field who are aged between 23 and 65 – have never been in the spotlight like this before.

They were inspired by an ITV documentary where celebrities recreated the scene from the film pf the same name to raise awareness of men’s cancers.

Chris said: “I thought if they could do it a bunch of nobodies could too.”

Tickets now on sale for the adults only show from Grosvenor House Hotel at £10 each, with doors opening 6pm. To sponsor them, message Chris on Facebook.