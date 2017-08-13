Daring duo from Alford raise £1,000-plus

An Alford mum and her five-year-old son have collected more than £1,000 for charity through a pair of intrepid fundraising efforts.

Debs Whitehead, 35, faced her fear of heights to complete a wing walk in support of the local branch of the When You Wish Upon A Star children’s charity.

A scene from the wing walk.

Her son, Finley, wanted to sponsor her, but with no money to do so decided to launch a daring fundraiser of his own to help bump up her total.

Finley’s idea was to cycle across the Humber Bridge and then walk back across it, but this, with the help of family, evolved into a triathlon to include a 50m swim at Skegness’ Southview Leisure Parks.

Together, the pair raised more than £1,200 for their chosen cause – smashing their target of £650.

Debs described the sum as ‘absolutely brilliant’ and gave a ‘big thanks’ to all those who supported her and Finley in their fundraisers.

Coming back down to earth.

Of her own, she said: “It was amazing. The views were absolutely brilliant.”

Debs, who successfully lost two stone to complete the wing walk, said she managed to get through the day without too many nerves, but was unsure if she had conquered her fear of heights, saying: “It was lovely, but I probably would not do it again.”

Of his fundraiser, Finley said: “The Humber Bridge was bigger than I thought, but I was pleased it was a sunny day.”

Also completing the cycle and walk on the day was Finley’s stepsister Beth, 11, and stepbrother Ben, 9.

Finley appears to have caught the bug for fundraising, as he is now growing his hair to take part in the Macmillan Cancer Support’s Brave The Shave campaign.

Debs spoke of her pride that at such a young age Finley is recognising the importance of charities and is wanting to do his bit to help.

“He’s a special boy,” she said.