Daredevil Libby plans skydive in tribute to Keira

A daring eight-year-old girl is preparing to undertake an indoor sky dive in memory of her close friend Keira Wrenn, who passed away this month.

Libby Dearden was tempted into the fundraising idea when she saw a poster about skydiving when she visited Keira during her 12 week stay at St Andrew’s Hospice, Grimsby.

However, due to Libby’s young age, she is ineligible to do a full skydive from an plane - so instead, she will ‘soar like a bird’ at the iFly indoor skydiving centre in Manchester at the end of September.

So far she has raised £500 in sponsorship money, which will go to the hospice where Keira spent her final days.

Libby, from Alford, said: “I told my mummy and daddy I wanted to jump out of a plane for Keira. Unfortunately I am a little too young to be able to do this so I have researched the next best thing.

“St Andrew’s Hospice relies on donations to be able to keep looking after poorly people.

“Please help me raise as much money as possible.”

Keira’s mum, Emma, told the Leader: “Libby is an amazing friend to Keira.

“She stood by Keira throughout her illness and I’m so very proud of Libby for wanting to raise money for Andy’s Children’s Hospice

“Keira loved Libby to bits, and she cherished their friendship. Good luck Libby, and thank you.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/libbydearden to find out more information and make a donation.