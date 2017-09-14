‘Dahlicious’ dress up day for charity at Skegness Grammar School

Students at Skegness Grammar School dressed up as their favourite Roald Dahl characters to celebrate what would have been the author’s 101st birthday.

Inspired by costume ideas from Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, students dressed up as anything from Charlie Bucket with his golden ticket to James with his giant peach to compete for valuable points and prizes during inter-house competitions.

Students at Skegness Grammar School who dressed up as their favourite Roald Dahl characters. ANL-170914-144719001

Ms Houlton, subject improvement lead for English and modern foreign languages, said: “Not only has this been a great way for our new Year 7 students to settle into life at Skegness Grammar School, but it has also been the perfect opportunity to celebrate one of the country’s most prolific and popular authors.”

In addition to the costume competition, various activities and quizzes were held.