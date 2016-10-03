D-day looms on footway lights in Chapel St Leonards and Ingoldmells

Footway lights could soon be going out in Chapel St Leonards and Ingoldmells.

All parish council were invited to comment on the district council’s proposal to save £100,000 per annum on its footway lighting budget.

Of the 65 that responded, only 21 said they were prepared to take up the service and pay the costs out of their parish precepts.

These include: Donington-on-Bain, Hagworthingham, Grimoldby and Manby, Horncastle, Hundleby, Partney, Revesby and Mablethorpe and Sutton.

Of the remainder, 32 said “no” and 12 said “possibly”. There were 23 councils which failed to respond to the consultation request.

At a meeting of the district council’s executive board Coun Sandra Harrison noted that many residents are “not particularly bothered” about whether footway lighting is provided within their communities.

Agreed Council leader Coun Craig Leyland: “Some people prefer the dark open skies.”

Pending further discussions and clarifications, the executive board resolved to switch from yellow sodium to more energy-efficient white LED lighting in retained lighting such as those located within its own car parks.

This will require a capital investment of £694,000 but is projected to generate an annual revenue saving of about £110,000.

A further report will be presented to a meeting of the full council on October 12.