D-day for Wainfleet surgery?

A decision could be made today on the future of Wainfleet Surgery.

The Primary care Co-Commissioning Group of the Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are meeting at noon at Venture House on the Endeavour Park in Boston, where they are expected to discuss the results of consultations held in Wainfleet and Skegness last month.

Item 9 on the agenda is to receive the Wainfleet Surgery Patient & Public Engagement Report December 2016

The meeting follows the suspension of the practice’s registration for three months in November after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) raised concerns about patient safety.

Last month a protest outside the surgery in William Way was spearheaded by patient Rebecca Close, 33, and her mum Julia, to show their opposition to shutting its doors for good.

Rebecca, who attended the first public consultation session at the Methodist Church on the future of patient care in Wainfleet, expressed her disappointed with its organisation and said it was nothing more than a ‘listening event’.

She said: “I felt we were going round in circles. At the end of the consultation people felt disheartened and deflated. “There were no answers to any of the concerns people had and yet these concerns were very similar – transport, distance, number of patients, elderly residents, disabled residents, young families, what will happen in the summer months. Everybody just wanted answers. “Why is the surgery shutting, why can’t it be opened under a different team?”

The Standard will report the decision of CCG and reaction after the meeting.

