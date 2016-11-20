Cyclists and mobility scooter owners invited to roll up for security marking by Skegness Police

Skegness police are holding a security marking session for bicycles and mobility scooters tomorrow (Monday).

The security marking session will be between 4pm and 6pm at the police office at Barratt Court in Skegness.

Leaflets on cycle security. EMN-161120-092131001

The office is located near to the convenience store on the Lancaster Avenue side of Barratt Court.

The neighbourhood policing team will be offering and installing immobiliser micro chips for mobility scooters at £6.50 each and for cycles at £6.

Also to make sure cyclists are seen on dark mornings and nights, they will be offering cycle light packs at £3 and reflective/flashing arms bands ideal for those out running, cycling or walking during dark nights at £2 each.

Also crime prevention packs with UV pens are available free of charge, cycle passports and Ddoor step crime packs.