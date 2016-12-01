Cubs from Spilsby share annicersary joy with needy

A youth organisation is helping put food on the tables of the needy in the Spilsby area this Christmas while celebrating its 100th anniversary.

One hundred items have been donated to the local foodbank by 2nd Spilsby Cub Scouts as part of the challenges they are undertaking throughout the year to mark the landmark achievement.

The food has been gratefully accepted by Spilsby and District Community Larder, which is seeing a growing need for its help.

David Bruce, community manager at the larder in the New Life Centre, said: “We’ve already helped 100 families this year which for Spilsby is a lot.

“We are expecting a rising need towards Christmas as families try not to disappoint their children who want gifts and leave themselves short of money for food.

“They can’t do it all – but there is an array of reasons why people get into difficulty at this time of year.

“The donation from the cub scouts is much appreciated. We are fortunate to have support from local organisations and Churches Together as well as the public. This year I fear it is going to be needed more than ever.”

Wayne and Suzy Pearl, leader and assistant leader of the 2nd Spilsby Cub Scouts, said: “We are both very proud of our cub scouts for donating food for our local food bank at the new life centre. They have worked very hard.”

As well as tinned food and items such as pasta, the community larder would welcome toys, gifts, stuffing, sauces and crackers. Mr Bruce said: “We would like our Christmas parcels to have a few extras.”

Donations can be taken to the New Life Centre in Church Street. Opening times are updated on the New Life Spilsby Facebook page.