Crowds gather for annual festival at Burgh-le-Marsh

The annual Burgh Festival day attracted a large crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Visitors to the Windmill Heritage site were able to enjoy cups of tea in the great outdoors.

Attractions included stalls, games and competitions, crafts, music and entertainment, and a barbecue.

The event also allowed for award presentations for the Burgh in Bloom Awards.

It is sponsored by the Burgh Events Working Party and Burgh Heritage Group

Pictured is a group of visitors to the windmill enjoying refreshments. Photo: Eileen Chantry