‘You have one of the worst records for burgling people’s houses that I’ve come across’ judge tells Skegness thief

A Skegness man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison, after being found in the possession of stolen property.

Lincoln Crown Court heard today (Monday August 14) how Leon Rayner, 39, of Allenby Way, Skegness, was found in possession of a stolen necklace that had been taken from a property burgled earlier this year.

Rayner, who was arrested on February 18, was found not guilty of several burglary charges, but pleaded guilty to one count of handling stolen goods.

Sentencing Judge Hurst said: “You have one of the worst records for burgling people’s houses that I’ve come across.

If you are tempted to burgle again, then the sentence will go through the roof.”