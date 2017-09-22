Woman cleared of ‘glassing’ after man loses eye in Skegness pub brawl

A woman accused of carrying out a Skegness pub glassing in which a man lost an eye has been cleared after the prosecution offered no evidence against her at Lincoln Crown Court.

Clare Coleman ,34, of Selby, North Yorkshire, was charged with wounding Carl Benham with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on 25 February this year.

But Edna Leonard, for the Crown Prosecution Service, told the court “The position as far as Clare Coleman is concerned is that we will not be proceeding with the case and we offer no evidence against her”

Judge Simon Hirst formally entered a not guilty verdict against Coleman who was charged following an incident at the Marine Boathouse in Skegness.

During the evening Mr Benham, 30, was out drinking with a friend when he was struck in the face with a glass. He was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital but his eye could not be saved.