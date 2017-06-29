Woman charged after man loses eye after being ‘glassed’ in Skegness pub

A woman has been charged after a man lost an eye having been hit in the face with a glass in a Skegness pub.

Clare Coleman, 33, of Selby, North Yorkshire, has been charged with grievous bodily harm after an incident at 11pm on Saturday February 25 at the Marine Boathouse, Skegness.

Carl Benham, 30, was out drinking with a friend when a woman hit him in the face with a glass.

He was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital but his eye could not be saved.

