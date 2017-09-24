Woman charged after man is stabbed in Ingoldmells

A woman has been charged after a man was stabbed in Ingoldmells.
Kimberley Payne, aged 26, from Brooklyn Close in Nottingham has been charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 26 year old man on Friday September 22 at Ingoldmells.
Police were called to a caravan on the Chase Caravan Park around 11.50 pm on Friday evening, September 22.
A 26 year old man had received a stab wound to his leg, he was taken to Boston Pilgrim hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Kimberley Payne has been declined bail and will appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court on Monday 25 September.
