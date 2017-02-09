Witnesses sought to two assaults in Skegness after fight

Police are appealing for witnesses to two allegations of assault following a fight in Skegness.

The incidents involve altercations between a man and a woman between 10.30am and 11am on Drummond Road and between 11am and 11.20am at the payphone outside the railway station in Lumley Square, on Tuesday February 7.

Both parties are currently on police bail and police are seeking independent witnesses to the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Dave Revitt on 101, quoting incident number 114 of 7th February.