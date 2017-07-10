Witnesses sought to shop burglary in Ingoldmells

Witnesses are being sought to a commercial burglary in Ingoldmells.

The burglary occurred in the early hours of Tuesday July 4 at the Slush shack on Sea Lane.

The offenders forced entry to the premises and stole 2 x 12L ‘Blue Ice’ slush machines worth around £4,500.

PC 548 Dan Healey would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 21 of 4th July.