Witnesses sought after man suffers head injury in Skegness

Police are looking for witnesses in Skegness after a man is thought to have smashed a car window, possibly with his head.

At 5.14am this morning, Friday August 18, police were alerted to a man with a cut to the head.

His injury was linked with a car parked on South Parade with a smashed window.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses who saw how this man sustained his injury.

Please call 101 if you have any information.

This incident is not currently being linked to incident 27 in which a 20-year-old man was arrested in Skegness and later taken to hospital at around the same time. More details of that incident here.