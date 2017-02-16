Warning over ‘fake mattresses’ being sold in Skegness

Rogue traders in Skegness are selling ‘fake mattresses’ according to Lincolnshire Trading Standards.

The authority has received reports that rogue traders selling ‘fake mattresses’ have been operating in Skegness in the past week.

A resident, who doesn’t want to be named, said: “It sounded like an absolute bargain - £130 for a new mattress!

“As soon as I got the mattress inside and took off the plastic packaging, it was quite clear it wasn’t new. It didn’t seem to have any of the official markings.

“I was worried it wasn’t safe – it could have dangerous chemicals on it or not be fire safe. I didn’t want it in my house – so its now sitting at the tip and I’m £130 out of pocket.”

Angela Kane, senior trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We have major concerns to whether these mattresses are safe products. They may have been manufactured without any thought for safety despite there being strict flammability rules that need to be followed in the event of a fire.

“Our advice is to never buy from cold callers.”

If you have been approached by rogue traders, contact Lincolnshire Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice consumer service on 03454 04 05 06.

For more consumer advice, visit our website: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards, follow us on Twitter @lincsts or find us on Facebook under Lincolnshire Trading Standards.