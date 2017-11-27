Warning after spate of nine thefts from work vans in 24 hours in Skegness

Police have issued a warning after a spate of tools from work vans in Skegness.

Police wish to advise residents who have a work van, or a transit van in particular, to remove all tools and belongings from their van if they are leaving their vehicles unattended.

This advice comes after officers received nine reports of thefts of tools from transit vans in the Skegness area yesterday, Sunday November 27.

If anyone has any information relating to any of the incidents, or witnesses anything suspicious, they are asked to contact 101, or 999 in an emergency, and state that this is for the attention of Inspector 1266 Matt Bennison.