Warning after Skegness resident is targeted by scam artist acting as police

Police are warning residents in Skegness to be aware after a resident was targeted by a scam yesterday, Thursday May 18.

The resident received a call from a man with an American accent, claiming to be from Glasgow or Edinburgh Police.

The caller told the resident that his bank card had been used fraudulently and that a courier would be sent to collect the card.

The resident became suspicious when the courier arrived at his home and also asked for his pin. Luckily he refused to give this detail and prevented the fraudsters from accessing his account.

This is a specific method used by criminals seeking to target vulnerable, trusting members of the public and furthermore often uses the guise of a Police Officer calling.

Known as courier fraud, the scam can be very effective if you are not aware of the method.

Police are urging people to remind relatives, friends or neighbours who might be vulnerable to this type of crime that they should never give details over the phone, and that under no circumstances should they ever give a pin number.

If you are called by a police officer you can verify their identity by calling 101.