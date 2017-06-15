Warning after rogue traders target Skegness residents

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after two people in Skegness were targeted by rogue traders yesterday.

On Wednesday June 14, two men in a white transit type van visited addresses in the town offering to do gardening work. They have then either not carried out the work but still demanded money, or changed the agreed price by a significant amount.

The men appear to have targeted properties in Lyndhurst Avenue, Alma Avenue, Barnes Road, Lancaster Avenue and Albany road.

Trading Standards and Police advise that you never have work done by anyone who cold calls. No reputable trader ever approaches a customer in this way.

It is a good idea to display a “No Cold Callers” sticker in your window and turn away any callers you don’t know, if possible without opening the door.

If you think your home or garden needs work, please use a trader recommended by a neighbour or friend or call the Citizen’s Advice Consumer Service on 08454 040506 to find a reputable local trader, approved by Trading Standards. You should also obtain three quotes to check the price is competitive and the work really needs doing - never rely on the word of a single trader.

Any contracts over £42 that are agreed in a customer’s home are subject to 14 day cooling off rights. The homeowner must be given written information about their right to cancel, about the identity of the trader who is doing the work and the total cost of the work to be carried out. A statement on a flyer or business card about a 14 day cooling off period is not enough. If the customer requires the work to start within the 14 day cooling off period, they must authorise this in writing.

PC Emma Dodsworth would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry. Call her on 101 quoting incident number 89 of 14th June.