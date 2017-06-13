Warning after man in car approaches two-year-old girl

Police are appealing for witnesses following an allegation of a suspicious incident in Chapel St Leonards.

Between 4.15pm and 5pm on Monday June 12, a woman was walking with her two children and a pushchair along Trunch Lane when the male driver of a dark coloured Land Rover is alleged to have approached one of the children, a two year-old girl.

DC Calley Murray would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity.

Anyone who can help police with the investigation should call police on 101, quoting incident number 366 of 12 June