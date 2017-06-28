VIDEO: Skegness police plea for information after shocking seafront brawl is captured on camera

Police are continuing their investigation into a seafront brawl in Skegness which was captured on camera and has been spread across social media.

The incident took place on Sunday, June 25, at around 4.15am near the Clock Tower.

A woman sustained a broken wrist in the brawl as she tried to break-up the fight.

Police are appealing for those involved to come forward. In particular officers would like to speak with a man who is of a large build and was wearing a blue top and blue jeans, and had short hair shaven at the sides.

The second man police want to identify was wearing a black top with black trousers.

It is believed they may be able to assist with inquires so officers are asking them to come forward and encourage members of the public to help police identify them.

Both these men were with a shorter man who was identified, arrested and later released with a caution. He is in his 20s.

If you witnessed the incident or hold any mobile footage, you should come forward by contacting Detective Sergeant Wright on 101.

He said: “Skegness is a vibrant holiday destination. We expect the public to be able to enjoy themselves but we will not tolerate violence or Anti-Social Behaviour.”

If you have information but would like to report this anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.