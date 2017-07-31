UPDATE: Woman missing from Skegness area found safe and well

A woman who went missing from the Skegness area has been found safe and well.

Stacey Kelp, aged 27, had been reported missing from the Skegness area and officers appealed for her to get in touch and let them know she is safe and well.

She had not been seen since Thursday July 27, but police confirmed this afternoon, Tuesday August 1, that she had been found safe and well.

Officers thanked the press and public for there help with the appeal.