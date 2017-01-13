UPDATE: Skegness man charged with attempted robbery and possession of a weapon

A man arrested in connection with an incident on Lumley Road, Skegness, on Thursday lunchtime has been charged.

Robert Edward Gaydon (49), of Alexandra Road, Skegness has been charged with attempt robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Gaydon will appear before Lincoln Magistrates this morning (Friday).

Police were called to an incident in Lumley Road at 12.15pm yesterday, Thursday January 12.

Police cordoned off an area next to the bank and a car while forensic officers work.