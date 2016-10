Two men have been charged with aggravated burglary and wounding after an incident in Skegness.

Stephen Lee Mitchell, 39, and Kevin Montgomery, 48, both of no fixed address have been charged with an aggravated burglary which took place in Alma Avenue, Skegness on the evening of Sunday October 23.

They have both also been charged with an offence of wounding and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday.