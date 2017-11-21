Teenager arrested after further drugs raid in Skegness

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant in Skegness today.

As part of the ongoing initiative to tackle drugs in the town, officers attended an address in the Barnes Road area early this morning, Tuesday November 21, and carried out the warrant. A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drug offences and is currently in police custody helping with enquiries.

DCI Richard Myszczyszyn said: “We’ll never be pleased that we’re arresting people and receiving information and intelligence that drug offences are happening in our communities, but we will always be pleased if we manage to remove even one person from the streets who could otherwise keep pedalling these substances.

“Illegal drugs are the scourge of our communities and we are and remain committed to doing everything we can to clean up the streets of our communities where we suspect these types of offences are happening. We are taking robust action against people we suspect of committing these offences.

“I’d like to say thank you to the residents of Lincolnshire who are helping us build up an intelligence picture of these types of offences. Please keep talking to us and we will ensure we continue our efforts and keep acting on the information you give us.”