Spate of burglaries in Burgh le marsh prompts police appeal

Police are investigating a number of reports of burglaries and damage to residents’ property in Burgh le Marsh.

Residents around the Station Road and Orby Road areas of Burgh Le Marsh have been victims to shed or garage burglaries and damage to vehicles throughout the early hours of Friday morning.

Wainfleet and Burgh le Marsh Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for any information that may assist them with there enquires.

Report any suspicious people or vehicles on 101, referring to incident 103 of 7/10/16.