Skegness woman who suffered domestic abuse, jailed for stabbing partner

A Skegness woman who confessed to stabbing her homeless partner after she was “pushed to the edge” was today (Monday) jailed for two years.

Janine Simpson, 53, immediately rang the police after stabbing the 49-year-old man twice with a steak knife.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Simpson had been an “utterly decent member of society” until she was gripped by alcohol to cope with her medical problems and there was also evidence that she had been subjected to domestic abuse.

When police quickly arrived at Simpson’s home in Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, she told them: “I’m not going to lie to you, I stabbed him, I intended to do it.”

Her partner had left the scene and was located by police in Wainfleet Road. He had suffered two stab wounds to his right shoulder and upper chest but refused to either co-operate with the police or seek medical attention.

The court heard Simpson had no previous convictions and had reported a number of previous incidents to the police.

Mark Watson, mitigating, said on the night of the stabbing Simpson had been pushed around her home, told that she could not leave and had her phone thrown away.

Mr Watson told the court when Simpson picked up the knife her partner’s response was to laugh at her.

“The complaint was homeless, he would turn up and leave when he chose,” Mr Watson added.

“This lady had led a very positive and productive life, teaching at home and abroad, holding responsible positions in a bank, and had volunteered for charities all her life.”

Simpson, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, admitted a charge of wounding with intent on 30 April, this year.

Passing sentence Judge John Pini QC described the case as “exceptional” and told Simpson she had been overwhelmed by the actions of her partner.

The judge said: “I expect you were pushed to the edge.”