Skegness police call for vigilance after spate of burglaries

Police in Skegness are appealing for help and vigilance as they investigate three burglaries in the past week in the town.

The incidents have all targeted garden and agricultural equipment, with two caravans, a ride-on lawn mower, a trailer, and gardening equipment all taken.

Officers are asking residents, especially those in rural areas or who possess high value garden and agricultural equipment, to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

If you have been approached by someone selling an item such as the ones above, and you believe it to be suspicious, please also contact us.

When calling, state that this is for the attention of DC Nicola Paradowski under incident number 187 of 18 November.