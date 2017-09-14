Skegness pensioner denies attempted murder

A pensioner denied a charge of attempted murder when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court today, Thursday September 14.

Ian Brown, 66, of Scarborough Avenue, Skegness, pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder Henry Jarvis, 24, on August 7 this year.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the hearing for a trial scheduled to start on 29 January next year.

The charge follows an alleged stabbing in Scarborough Avenue.