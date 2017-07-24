Skegness man charged after criminal damage at Hildred’s Shopping Cente

A Skegess man has been charged in connection with a criminal damage incident in the Sports Direct store in the Hildred’s Shopping Centre.

Mark Anthony Elsworth (51), of William Way, Skegness, has been charged with criminal damage and a public order offence.

He will appear before Boston Magistrates’ Court on August 16.

Criminal damage to the store’s tills and an attempted assault on staff took place on Saturday, July 22.