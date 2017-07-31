Self-employed recovery truck driver was banned from driving, court is told

The self-employed driver of a recovery truck was actually banned from driving and had no insurance while he was carrying out his work, a court has heard.

Kieran Whitehead, 26, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness, admitted two offences of driving on June 24 and July 3 whilst disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

He denied a third similar offence on June 20 and no evidence was offered by the prosecution.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said Whitehead was seen driving the white LDC recovery truck on Roman Bank at 9.30pm on June 24 and in Dorothy Avenue at 4am on July 3.

Mr Clare told the magistrates Whitehead had been banned for nine months in May for offences of driving without insurance.

He had first been stopped on June 20 but told police he had not been aware of his disqualification as he had not been in court when it was imposed, but admitted that officers then told him he was banned.

He then went on to drive on June 24 and July 3 and on both occasions he told officers he was aware he was banned from driving and on the second occasion, said he thought he would get away with it as it was in the middle of the night and there was not much traffic about.

Whitehead told the magistrates he was a self-employed recovery truck driver and would have to sell the truck if he was disqualified again.

After considering a report from the Probation Service, the magistrates imposed a 12 month community order and ordered Whitehead to carry out 25 days rehabilitation.

He was also disqualified from driving for a month and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.