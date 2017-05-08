Police warn Skegness and Chapel St Leonards caravan owners about rogue trader

Police in Skegness and Chapel St Leonards are urging caravan owners to be vigilant after two people were victims of fraud.
The victims were approached by a man offering to clean the outside of the caravans. The man was paid the money but the work was never carried out.
Anyone who has had a similar experience but not reported it to police, or anyone who has information about the offences, is asked to contact DC Calley Murray at Skegness CID by calling 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.