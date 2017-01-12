Police tape off part of Skegness town centre after incident

Police have taped off an area outside Lloyds Bank in Skegness this afternoon, Thursday January 12.

Poliec were called to an incident in Lumley Road at 12.15pm. A man has been arrested but police were unable to confirm what for at this time when asked by the Skegness Standard.

Officers remain at the scene and an area next to the bank and a car has been taped off while police work.

More here as we have it...